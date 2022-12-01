Menu
Santaman
Santaman
18+
Adventure
Animation
Family
Santaman
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
1 December 2022
Release date
1 December 2022
Russia
Парадиз
8 December 2022
Kazakhstan
12+
1 December 2022
Kyrgyzstan
8 December 2022
Uzbekistan
12+
Worldwide Gross
$49,538
Production
Sono Studios
Also known as
Santaman, Süper Kahraman Ve Yaramaz Lister, СантаМэн
Director
Bret Stern
Cast
John Viener
D.C. Douglas
Beau Marie
Bret Stern
Johnny Dean
Santaman
Trailer in russian
0
0
Stills
