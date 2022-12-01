Menu
Poster of Santaman
Рейтинги
4.2 IMDb Rating: 4.2
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Santaman

Santaman 18+
Santaman - trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 1 December 2022
Release date
1 December 2022 Russia Парадиз
8 December 2022 Kazakhstan 12+
1 December 2022 Kyrgyzstan
8 December 2022 Uzbekistan 12+
Worldwide Gross $49,538
Production Sono Studios
Also known as
Santaman, Süper Kahraman Ve Yaramaz Lister, СантаМэн
Director
Bret Stern
Cast
John Viener
D.C. Douglas
Beau Marie
Bret Stern
Johnny Dean
4.2
4.2 IMDb
Santaman - trailer in russian
Stills
