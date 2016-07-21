Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Tschiller: Off Duty
Poster of Tschiller: Off Duty
Poster of Tschiller: Off Duty
Рейтинги
4.7 IMDb Rating: 4.4
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Tschiller: Off Duty

Tschiller: Off Duty

Tschiller: Off Duty 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Tschiller: Off Duty - trailer in russian
Tschiller: Off Duty  trailer in russian
Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 21 July 2016
Release date
21 July 2016 Germany
16 November 2016 Ukraine
Budget €8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,897,344
Production Syrreal Entertainment, Barefoot Films, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Tschiller: Off Duty, Conexión Estambul, Mission Istanbul, Nick Off Duty, Off Duty, Tschiller a.D. - Der Kinotatort, Wściekły Nick, Безбашенный Ник, アウトサイダー（2016）
Director
Christian Alvart
Christian Alvart
Cast
Til Schweiger
Til Schweiger
Ralf Moeller
Ralf Moeller
Berrak Tüzünataç
Berrak Tüzünataç
Robert Maaser
Robert Maaser
Erol Afşin
Erol Afşin
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Tschiller: Off Duty
Willkommen in Hamburg 5.9
Willkommen in Hamburg (2013)
Klassentreffen 4.0
Klassentreffen (2018)
The Wedding 3.2
The Wedding (2020)
Hot Dog 4.4
Hot Dog (2018)
0.0
Savage Attack
Fegefeur 5.8
Fegefeur (2016)
Abgeschnitten 7.1
Abgeschnitten (2018)
Case 39 6.8
Case 39 (2009)
Schutzengel 6.4
Schutzengel (2012)
Grosse Schmerz 5.4
Grosse Schmerz (2016)
Body Armour 4.3
Body Armour (2007)
Freies Land 6.7
Freies Land (2019)

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Tschiller: Off Duty - trailer in russian
Tschiller: Off Duty Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Tschiller: Off Duty
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more