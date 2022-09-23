Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bandit
Poster of Bandit
Рейтинги
6.1 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Bandit

Bandit

Bandit 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Bandit - trailer in russian
Bandit  trailer in russian
Country Canada
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 23 September 2022
World premiere 23 September 2022
Release date
20 October 2022 Russia Пионер
23 September 2022 Denmark 15
27 October 2022 Greece K15
28 March 2024 Israel
20 October 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
20 October 2022 Kyrgyzstan 16+
28 December 2023 South Korea 15
4 November 2022 Spain
14 October 2022 Taiwan 輔15級
26 January 2023 UAE 18TC
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $467,005
Production Yale Productions, LB Entertainment, BondIt Media Capital
Also known as
Bandit, Бандит, Bandido, El bandido perfecto, Bandiit, Bandyta, Catch him if you can, El atracador perfecto, Ha'Oketz Ha'Gentlemeni, Repülős bandita, Ληστής με στιλ, 밴디트, 天劫高手
Director
Allan Ungar
Allan Ungar
Cast
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel
Elisha Cuthbert
Elisha Cuthbert
Nestor Carbonell
Nestor Carbonell
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson
Olivia d'Abo
Olivia d'Abo
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Bandit
Driven 6.4
Driven (2018)
The Forgiven 6.5
The Forgiven (2018)
Extortion 6.2
Extortion (2017)
The Point Men 4.7
The Point Men (2001)
Panama 3.6
Panama (2022)
Hot Seat 4.8
Hot Seat (2022)
Dangerous 5.2
Dangerous (2021)
Payback: Straight Up 7.5
Payback: Straight Up (2007)
Lethal Weapon 7.6
Lethal Weapon (1987)
0.0
Lethal Weapon 5
Mad Max 6.7
Mad Max (1979)
The Road Warrior 7.6
The Road Warrior (1981)
Film in Collections
Films About Gold and Precious Stones Films About Gold and Precious Stones
Films Based on True Stories Films Based on True Stories

Film rating

6.1
Rate 20 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3070
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Bandit - trailer in russian
Bandit Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more