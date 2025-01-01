Menu
Allan Ungar
Allan Ungar
Allan Ungar
Allan Ungar
Allan Ungar
Allan Ungar
Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
124 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.7
London Calling
(2025)
Tickets
6.1
Bandit
(2022)
5.3
Sympathy for the Devil
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
All
3
Films
3
Writer
2
Director
2
Producer
1
6.7
London Calling
London Calling
Action, Comedy
2025, South Africa / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.3
Sympathy for the Devil
Sympathy for the Devil
Action, Thriller, Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Bandit
Bandit
Action, Thriller
2022, Canada
Watch trailer
