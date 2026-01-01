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Mark Hartley
Mark Hartley Mark Hartley
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley

Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
125 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation! 7.7
Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation! (2008)
Patrick 5.0
Patrick (2013)
Girl at the Window 4.4
Girl at the Window (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Girl at the Window 4.4
Girl at the Window Girl at the Window
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Patrick 5
Patrick Patrick
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, Australia
Watch trailer
Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation! 7.7
Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation! Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation!
Documentary 2008, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
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