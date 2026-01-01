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About
Filmography
Mark Hartley
Mark Hartley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Hartley
Mark Hartley
Mark Hartley
Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
125 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
7.7
Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation!
(2008)
5.0
Patrick
(2013)
4.4
Girl at the Window
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2013
2008
All
3
Films
3
Director
3
Writer
2
4.4
Girl at the Window
Girl at the Window
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5
Patrick
Patrick
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, Australia
Watch trailer
7.7
Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation!
Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation!
Documentary
2008, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
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