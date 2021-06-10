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Poster of Leto
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Leto
7.1

Leto

, 2022
Leto
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Leto
7.1

Cast

Vova Karetin
Mira Talanova
Gosha Gordienko
Nelya Vyvodnova
Director Vadim Kostrov
Writer Vadim Kostrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 10 June 2021
Production Mal de Mer Films
Also known as
Leto, Summer, Лето

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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