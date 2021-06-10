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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Leto
7.1
Leto
, 2022
Leto
Russia / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Cast
Vova Karetin
Mira Talanova
Gosha Gordienko
Nelya Vyvodnova
Director
Vadim Kostrov
Writer
Vadim Kostrov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
10 June 2021
Production
Mal de Mer Films
Also known as
Leto, Summer, Лето
More
Film rating
7.1
Rate
13
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes
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