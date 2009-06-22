Menu
Country Belarus
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 22 June 2009
Release date
22 June 2009 Belarus
Budget 1,000,000 RUR
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Dneprovskiy rubezh, Dnepri piir, Dnieper Line: Love and War, Днепровский рубеж, ドニエプル攻防決戦1941
Director
Denis Skvortsov
Cast
Igor Denisov
Igor Denisov
Svyatoslav Astramovich
Svyatoslav Astramovich
Anna Gorshkova
Anna Gorshkova
Nikolay Kozak
Nikolay Kozak
Kseniya Knyazeva
Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
