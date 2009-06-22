Menu
Dneprovskiy rubezh
Dneprovskiy rubezh
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Adventure
History
Country
Belarus
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
22 June 2009
Release date
22 June 2009
Belarus
Budget
1,000,000 RUR
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Dneprovskiy rubezh, Dnepri piir, Dnieper Line: Love and War, Днепровский рубеж, ドニエプル攻防決戦1941
Director
Denis Skvortsov
Cast
Igor Denisov
Svyatoslav Astramovich
Anna Gorshkova
Nikolay Kozak
Kseniya Knyazeva
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Dneprovskiy rubezh
7.1
The Last Frontier
(2020)
7.0
Rzhev
(2019)
7.5
T-34
(2018)
6.3
Tankers
(2018)
6.9
Doroga na Berlin
(2015)
7.2
Battle for Sevastopol
(2015)
6.6
Battalion
(2014)
6.1
Belyy tigr
(2012)
7.8
Fortress of War
(2010)
7.3
The Admiral
(2008)
7.4
9th Company
(2005)
6.5
6.4
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
