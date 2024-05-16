Menu
5.5 IMDb Rating: 6.2
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Greedy People

Greedy People

Greedy People 18+
Synopsis

The eclectic residents of a small, picturesque island town must navigate a sensational murder and the discovery of a million dollars, leading to a series of increasingly bad decisions which upend the once-peaceful community.

Greedy People - trailer in russian
Greedy People  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 22 August 2024
World premiere 16 May 2024
Release date
12 September 2024 Russia Парадиз
10 October 2024 Australia
10 September 2024 Azerbaijan
16 May 2024 Bulgaria
13 September 2025 China
12 September 2024 Greece
16 May 2024 Kyrgyzstan
20 September 2024 Lithuania
16 May 2024 Moldova
10 October 2024 Singapore
1 July 2025 South Korea 15
7 February 2025 Spain
16 May 2024 Tajikistan
17 May 2024 USA
8 May 2025 Ukraine 16+
16 May 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $235,107
Production Boies Schiller Entertainment, Hideout Pictures, Limelight
Also known as
Greedy People, Ненасытные люди, Ahned inimesed, Fuera de la ley, Gananciosos, Gobšuoliai, Greedy People - Gelegenheit macht gierig, Les rapaces, Wyspa chciwości, Άπληστοι άνθρωποι, Жадібні люди, 逃出搶錢鎮, 逃离抢钱镇
Director
Potsy Ponciroli
Cast
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Lily James
Lily James
Himesh Patel
Himesh Patel
Simon Rex
Traci Lords
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Film Reviews

olgaivanova238 5 June 2024, 23:55
Хотите посмотреть что-то про тропическую природу❓но не знаете сюжет❓ вот цитата из Википедии: В небольшом островном городке происходит убийство. Его… Read more…
Greedy People - trailer in russian
Greedy People Trailer in russian
