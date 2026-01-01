Taking place right after the events of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Gwen Stacy leads the newly reformed Spider-Gang in a race against the Spider-Society, led by Miguel O'Hara, to find Miles Morales, who is trapped in the home dimension of the spider that bit him, along with an alternate version of himself as the Prowler, while the Spot begins his deadly attack in his dimension with far-reaching multiversal consequences.
|22 April 2026
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