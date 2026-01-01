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Poster of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Kinoafisha Films Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

, 2027
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Canada, USA / Action, Adventure, Animation
Going 101
Not going 7
Poster of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Going 101
Not going 7

Synopsis

Taking place right after the events of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Gwen Stacy leads the newly reformed Spider-Gang in a race against the Spider-Society, led by Miguel O'Hara, to find Miles Morales, who is trapped in the home dimension of the spider that bit him, along with an alternate version of himself as the Prowler, while the Spot begins his deadly attack in his dimension with far-reaching multiversal consequences.

Cast

Shameik Moore
Shameik Moore
Luna Lauren Velez
Luna Lauren Velez
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
Director Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, Bob Persichetti, Kemp Powers
Writer Dave Callaham, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Composer Daniel Pemberton
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2027
World premiere 3 June 2027
Release date
22 April 2026 Azerbaijan
17 June 2027 Brazil
17 June 2027 Czechia
22 April 2026 France
22 April 2026 Germany
17 June 2027 Kazakhstan
22 April 2026 Kyrgyzstan
22 April 2026 Mexico
22 April 2026 Moldova
4 June 2027 Poland
17 June 2027 Singapore
22 April 2026 Spain
22 April 2026 Turkey
22 April 2026 USA
22 April 2026 Uzbekistan
3 June 2027 Viet Nam
Production Sony Pictures Animation, Arad Productions, Lord Miller
Also known as
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Человек-Паук: За пределами вселенных, Homem-Aranha: Além do Aranhaverso, Người Nhện: Phía Sau Vũ Trụ Nhện, Spider-Man: Až za paralelní světy, Spider-Man: Za paralelnými svetmi, Spider-Man: Πέρα από το Αραχνο-Σύμπαν, Спайдър-Мен: Отвъд Спайди-вселената, スパイダーマン ビヨンド・ザ・スパイダーバース, 蜘蛛人：超越新宇宙

Cartoon rating

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