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Poster of My - Spartak
7.7
My - Spartak - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films My - Spartak
7.7

My - Spartak

, 2022
My - Spartak
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of My - Spartak
7.7
My - Spartak - Trailer
My - Spartak  Trailer
Director Yury Chichkov
Writer Galina Masalova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 22 April 2022
World premiere 22 April 2022
Production MTS Media, Sports Ru
Also known as
My - Spartak, We Are Spartacus, Мы - Спартак, My — Spartak

Film rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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My - Spartak - Trailer
My - Spartak Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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