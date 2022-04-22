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7.7
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My - Spartak
7.7
My - Spartak
, 2022
My - Spartak
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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7.7
My - Spartak
Trailer
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Director
Yury Chichkov
Writer
Galina Masalova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
52 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
22 April 2022
World premiere
22 April 2022
Production
MTS Media, Sports Ru
Also known as
My - Spartak, We Are Spartacus, Мы - Спартак, My — Spartak
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
11
votes
7.4
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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