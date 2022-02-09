7.2Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, 2022
USA / Documentary / 18+
Cast
Donald Trump
Self
Maria Bartiromo
Self
Peter Jennings
Self
Lester Holt
Self
Chesley Sullenberger
Self
Ted Cruz
Self
Zipporah Kuria
Self
John Cox
Self
Kevin Carney
Airline Pilot
Elaine Chao
Self
John Barnett
Richard Engel
Self
Director Rory Kennedy
Writer Mark Bailey, Keven McAlester
Composer Gary Lionelli
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 18 February 2022
World premiere 9 February 2022
MPAA PG-13
Production Imagine Documentaries, Moxie Films, Moxie
Also known as
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Descenso: El caso contra Boeing, Absturz: Der Fall gegen Boeing, Caída en picado: El caso contra Boeing, Chute libre: L'affaire Boeing, Downfall: Fallet Boeing, Downfall: il caso Boeing, Downfall: L'affaire Boeing, Düşüş: Boeing Davası, Em Queda Livre: O Caso da Boeing, Fallet: Hva skjedde med Boeing?, În cădere liberă: Cazul Boeing, Pád: Kauza Boeing, Queda Livre: A Tragédia do Caso Boeing, Syöksykierteessä: Tapaus Boeing, Untitled Boeing 737 Max/Rory Kennedy Project, Upadek: Sprawa Boeinga, Zuhanás: A Boeing-ügy, Η πτώση: Η υπόθεση της Boeing, Крушение: Дело против Boeing, السقوط المدوّي: قضية ضد بوينغ, 다운폴: 더 보잉 케이스, 一落千丈：波音大调查, 地に落ちた信頼: ボーイング737MAX墜落事故, 墜：波音大調查
Updated 26 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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