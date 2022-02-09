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Poster of Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
7.2

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

, 2022
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
7.2

Cast

Donald Trump
Self
Maria Bartiromo
Self
Peter Jennings
Self
Lester Holt
Self
Chesley Sullenberger
Self
Ted Cruz
Self
Zipporah Kuria
Self
John Cox
Self
Kevin Carney
Airline Pilot
Elaine Chao
Self
John Barnett
Richard Engel
Self
Director Rory Kennedy
Writer Mark Bailey, Keven McAlester
Composer Gary Lionelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 18 February 2022
World premiere 9 February 2022
MPAA PG-13
Production Imagine Documentaries, Moxie Films, Moxie
Also known as
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Descenso: El caso contra Boeing, Absturz: Der Fall gegen Boeing, Caída en picado: El caso contra Boeing, Chute libre: L'affaire Boeing, Downfall: Fallet Boeing, Downfall: il caso Boeing, Downfall: L'affaire Boeing, Düşüş: Boeing Davası, Em Queda Livre: O Caso da Boeing, Fallet: Hva skjedde med Boeing?, În cădere liberă: Cazul Boeing, Pád: Kauza Boeing, Queda Livre: A Tragédia do Caso Boeing, Syöksykierteessä: Tapaus Boeing, Untitled Boeing 737 Max/Rory Kennedy Project, Upadek: Sprawa Boeinga, Zuhanás: A Boeing-ügy, Η πτώση: Η υπόθεση της Boeing, Крушение: Дело против Boeing, السقوط المدوّي: قضية ضد بوينغ, 다운폴: 더 보잉 케이스, 一落千丈：波音大调查, 地に落ちた信頼: ボーイング737MAX墜落事故, 墜：波音大調查

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2026

Quotes

Andy Pasztor In addition to Congress trying to get to the bottom of this, the families of the victims really took this on as a personal issue. They felt that there needed to be some explanation of how two planes could have crashed within such a short period of time.
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