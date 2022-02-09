In addition to Congress trying to get to the bottom of this, the families of the victims really took this on as a personal issue. They felt that there needed to be some explanation of how two planes could have crashed within such a short period of time.

Andy Pasztor In addition to Congress trying to get to the bottom of this, the families of the victims really took this on as a personal issue. They felt that there needed to be some explanation of how two planes could have crashed within such a short period of time.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.