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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Noée Abita
Noée Abita
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noée Abita
Noée Abita
Noée Abita
Date of Birth
27 March 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.9
Sink or Swim
(2018)
6.9
Genesis
(2018)
6.8
Jim's Story
(2024)
Filmography
6.7
Orange Flavoured Wedding
Mariage au goût d'orange
Drama
2026, France
The Seduction
Drama, History
2025, France
6.1
The Party's Over!
Classe moyenne
Comedy
2025, France
Watch trailer
6.1
My Summer with Irene
Quell'estate con Irène
Drama
2024, France / Italy
6.8
Jim's Story
Le roman de Jim
Comedy, Drama
2024, France
6.6
The Passengers of the Night
Les passagers de la nuit
Drama
2022, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Les cinq diables
Les cinq diables
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2022, France
6.6
Slalom
Slalom
Drama
2020, Belgium / France
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