Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Noée Abita
Noée Abita Noée Abita
Kinoafisha Persons Noée Abita

Noée Abita

Noée Abita

Date of Birth
27 March 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Sink or Swim 6.9
Sink or Swim (2018)
Genesis 6.9
Genesis (2018)
Jim's Story 6.8
Jim's Story (2024)

Filmography

Orange Flavoured Wedding 6.7
Orange Flavoured Wedding Mariage au goût d'orange
Drama 2026, France
The Seduction
The Seduction
Drama, History 2025, France
The Party's Over! 6.1
The Party's Over! Classe moyenne
Comedy 2025, France
Watch trailer
My Summer with Irene 6.1
My Summer with Irene Quell'estate con Irène
Drama 2024, France / Italy
Jim's Story 6.8
Jim's Story Le roman de Jim
Comedy, Drama 2024, France
The Passengers of the Night 6.6
The Passengers of the Night Les passagers de la nuit
Drama 2022, France
Watch trailer
Les cinq diables 6.7
Les cinq diables Les cinq diables
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2022, France
Slalom 6.6
Slalom Slalom
Drama 2020, Belgium / France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more