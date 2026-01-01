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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyudmila Polyakova
Lyudmila Polyakova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Polyakova
Lyudmila Polyakova
Lyudmila Polyakova
Date of Birth
28 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Place of Birth
Moscow, Soviet Union
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.4
The Ascent
(1976)
7.7
Mihajlo Lomonosov
(1986)
7.7
An Almost Funny Story
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
History
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2023
2017
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2003
2002
1996
1991
1990
1987
1986
1985
1983
1977
1976
1967
All
30
Films
18
TV Shows
12
Actress
30
5.6
Ochen plohaya nevesta
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Vsyo eschyo budet
Romantic,
2017, Russia
5.2
Tri sestry
Tri sestry
Drama
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Ego Velichestvo Akter. Yuriy Solomin
Documentary
2017, Russia
6.3
Smile of a Mockingbird
Romantic, Detective
2014, Russia
6.8
Ne zhenskoe delo
Action, Crime
2014, Russia
5.3
Otpusk letom
Otpusk letom
Romantic
2014, Russia
Prestuplenie po nasledstvu
Action, Adventure
2012, Russia
5.5
Zemskiy doktor. Prodolzhenie
Romantic
2011, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Zhit zanovo
Romantic
2011, Russia
4.7
Zhena generala
Drama,
2011, Russia
4.4
Pilot mezhdunarodnyh avialinij
Drama, Crime,
2011, Russia
5.7
Realnaya skazka
Realnaya skazka
Drama, Comedy
2011, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
Zemskiy doktor
Romantic
2010, Russia
7
High Security Vacation
Kanikuly strogogo rezhima
Comedy, Crime
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
Na oshchup
Na oshchup
Drama, Action, Romantic
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
5
Naturshchitsa
Naturshchitsa
Romantic, Comedy
2007, Russia
6.6
Kazus Kukockogo
Drama
2006, Russia
7.6
Bumer
Bumer
Thriller, Drama
2003, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Turning
Prevrashchenie
Mystery, Drama
2002, Russia
4.9
President i ego zhenshchina
President i ego zhenshchina
Comedy
1996, Russia
5.8
Mother of Hurricane
Mat Uragana
Drama, History
1991, USSR
6.6
Unizhennye i oskorblennye
Unizhennye i oskorblennye
Drama, Romantic
1990, USSR
5.8
Moy boevoy rashchyot
Moy boevoy rashchyot
Drama, Adventure, War
1987, USSR
Show more
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