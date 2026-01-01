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Lyudmila Polyakova
Lyudmila Polyakova Lyudmila Polyakova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Polyakova

Lyudmila Polyakova

Lyudmila Polyakova

Date of Birth
28 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Place of Birth
Moscow, Soviet Union
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Ascent 8.4
The Ascent (1976)
Mihajlo Lomonosov 7.7
Mihajlo Lomonosov (1986)
7.7
An Almost Funny Story (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ochen plohaya nevesta 5.6
Ochen plohaya nevesta
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Vsyo eschyo budet
Vsyo eschyo budet
Romantic, 2017, Russia
Tri sestry 5.2
Tri sestry Tri sestry
Drama 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Ego Velichestvo Akter. Yuriy Solomin
Ego Velichestvo Akter. Yuriy Solomin
Documentary 2017, Russia
Smile of a Mockingbird 6.3
Smile of a Mockingbird
Romantic, Detective 2014, Russia
Ne zhenskoe delo 6.8
Ne zhenskoe delo
Action, Crime 2014, Russia
Otpusk letom 5.3
Otpusk letom Otpusk letom
Romantic 2014, Russia
Prestuplenie po nasledstvu
Prestuplenie po nasledstvu
Action, Adventure 2012, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Prodolzhenie 5.5
Zemskiy doktor. Prodolzhenie
Romantic 2011, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Zhit zanovo
Zemskiy doktor. Zhit zanovo
Romantic 2011, Russia
Zhena generala 4.7
Zhena generala
Drama, 2011, Russia
Pilot mezhdunarodnyh avialinij 4.4
Pilot mezhdunarodnyh avialinij
Drama, Crime, 2011, Russia
Realnaya skazka 5.7
Realnaya skazka Realnaya skazka
Drama, Comedy 2011, Russia
Watch trailer
Zemskiy doktor 5.1
Zemskiy doktor
Romantic 2010, Russia
High Security Vacation 7
High Security Vacation Kanikuly strogogo rezhima
Comedy, Crime 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Na oshchup 6.3
Na oshchup Na oshchup
Drama, Action, Romantic 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Naturshchitsa 5
Naturshchitsa Naturshchitsa
Romantic, Comedy 2007, Russia
Kazus Kukockogo 6.6
Kazus Kukockogo
Drama 2006, Russia
Bumer 7.6
Bumer Bumer
Thriller, Drama 2003, Russia
Watch trailer
Turning 7.2
Turning Prevrashchenie
Mystery, Drama 2002, Russia
4.9
President i ego zhenshchina President i ego zhenshchina
Comedy 1996, Russia
Mother of Hurricane 5.8
Mother of Hurricane Mat Uragana
Drama, History 1991, USSR
Unizhennye i oskorblennye 6.6
Unizhennye i oskorblennye Unizhennye i oskorblennye
Drama, Romantic 1990, USSR
Moy boevoy rashchyot 5.8
Moy boevoy rashchyot Moy boevoy rashchyot
Drama, Adventure, War 1987, USSR
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