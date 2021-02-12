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Poster of Paradise Cove
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Paradise Cove
4.3

Paradise Cove

, 2021
Paradise Cove
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Paradise Cove
4.3

Cast

Todd Grinnell
Knox Bannett
Mena Suvari
Mena Suvari
Tracey
Kristin Bauer
Kristin Bauer
Bree
Eddie Goines
Griff
Krista Allen
Joan Carr
Horacio Galaviz
Hiron
Eddie Rivera
Paco
Ruben Garfias
Sheriff Garcia
Kelsey Collins Keener
Pam Mahoney
Karl T. Wright
Troy Hudson
Director Martin Guigui
Writer Sherry Klein
Composer Jeff Cardoni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 12 February 2021
World premiere 12 February 2021
Release date
12 February 2021 Portugal M/14
MPAA R
Production Sunset Pictures, Thunder Studios
Also known as
Paradise Cove, Cennet Koyu, Lieber gehasst als ignoriert, Paradise Cove: Cauchemar à Malibu, Pesadelo em Malibu, Rajska zatoka, Райская бухта, Райська бухта

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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