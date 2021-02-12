4.3Paradise Cove
Paradise Cove, 2021
USA / Thriller / 18+
Cast
Todd Grinnell
Knox Bannett
Eddie Goines
Griff
Krista Allen
Joan Carr
Horacio Galaviz
Hiron
Eddie Rivera
Paco
Kelsey Collins Keener
Pam Mahoney
Karl T. Wright
Troy Hudson
Director Martin Guigui
Writer Sherry Klein
Composer Jeff Cardoni
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 12 February 2021
World premiere 12 February 2021
Release date
|12 February 2021
|Portugal
|M/14
MPAA R
Production Sunset Pictures, Thunder Studios
Also known as
Paradise Cove, Cennet Koyu, Lieber gehasst als ignoriert, Paradise Cove: Cauchemar à Malibu, Pesadelo em Malibu, Rajska zatoka, Райская бухта, Райська бухта
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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