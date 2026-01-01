Menu
Martin Guigui
Date of Birth
26 June 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Director
Popular Films
6.0
Sweetwater
(2023)
5.4
The Unhealer
(2020)
4.8
The Bronx Bull
(2016)
Filmography
Sweetwater
Sweetwater
Biography, Drama, Sport
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Paradise Cove
Paradise Cove
Thriller
2021, USA
5.4
The Unhealer
The Unhealer
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
4.6
9/11
9/11
Action, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
The Bronx Bull
The Bronx Bull
Drama, Biography, Sport
2016, USA
4.8
Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!!
Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!!
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
