Linnux [about to have his plans foiled] What?

Bodi Lang!

Linnux Well, this is unexpected. What do you think you're going to do, B.B. Bodacious?

Bodi My name is Bodi.

Linnux Well, in that case, my name...

["Lang" unmasks himself as Bodi's old foe]

Linnux ... is Linnux.

[howls]

Bodi You again?

Francis You know him?

Linnux Oh, yeah. We go way back. And your daddy's not here to stop me.

Bodi You'll never get away with this!

Linnux I already have.

[gestures to the hypnotized audience]

Linnux Look around you. They all belong to me.

Bodi They're zombies.

Linnux Exactly. If I can't make music, I'm going to own music. Control the talent, control the music.

Francis Oh, enough talk.

[Francis charges toward Linnux, but Linnux zaps her to the floor]

Bodi Francis!

Linnux Now I have the power. What have you got?

Bodi [Wei and Shumai toss him his guitar] I've got my guitar.