Рейтинги
6.1 IMDb Rating: 5.1
Rock Dog 2

Rock Dog 2

Rock Dog 2 18+
Rock Dog 2 - trailer in russian
Rock Dog 2  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 11 June 2021
World premiere 11 June 2021
Release date
24 June 2021 Russia MDfilm 6+
11 December 2021 China
25 January 2024 Croatia
3 September 2021 Estonia PERE
24 February 2022 Greece
19 May 2022 Israel All
6 August 2021 Lithuania V
28 March 2024 Montenegro
28 March 2024 Serbia
4 November 2021 Singapore
1 October 2023 South Korea All
5 August 2021 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $786,528
Production Huayi Brothers Media, HB Wink Animation, Splash Entertainment
Also known as
Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park, Rock Dog 2, Rock Dog: Renace una estrella, Kelev Mi she'Menaggen 2, Rock Dog 2 - Há Festa no Parque, Rock Dog: Uma Estrela Renasce, Rokikoer 2, Rokzvaigzne 2, Süper Yetenek 2, Svajoklis Budis 2, Vau Vau Zvijezda 2, Μπάντι ο ροκ σταρ 2, Ав Ав Ѕвезда 2, Вау Вау Звезда 2, Рок Дог 2, Рок Доґ 2, 摇滚藏獒：蓝色光芒
Director
Mark Baldo
Cast
Andrew Francis
Andrew Francis
Ashleigh Ball
Ashleigh Ball
Brian Drummond
Brian Drummond
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
5.1 IMDb
Cartoon reviews

29 June 2021, 09:13
Снова мультик 🙌
Quotes
Linnux [about to have his plans foiled] What?
Bodi Lang!
Linnux Well, this is unexpected. What do you think you're going to do, B.B. Bodacious?
Bodi My name is Bodi.
Linnux Well, in that case, my name...
["Lang" unmasks himself as Bodi's old foe]
Linnux ... is Linnux.
[howls]
Bodi You again?
Francis You know him?
Linnux Oh, yeah. We go way back. And your daddy's not here to stop me.
Bodi You'll never get away with this!
Linnux I already have.
[gestures to the hypnotized audience]
Linnux Look around you. They all belong to me.
Bodi They're zombies.
Linnux Exactly. If I can't make music, I'm going to own music. Control the talent, control the music.
Francis Oh, enough talk.
[Francis charges toward Linnux, but Linnux zaps her to the floor]
Bodi Francis!
Linnux Now I have the power. What have you got?
Bodi [Wei and Shumai toss him his guitar] I've got my guitar.
[a fierce battle ensues]
Rock Dog 2 - trailer in russian
Rock Dog 2 Trailer in russian
