Linnux
[about to have his plans foiled]
What?
Bodi
Lang!
Linnux
Well, this is unexpected. What do you think you're going to do, B.B. Bodacious?
Bodi
My name is Bodi.
Linnux
Well, in that case, my name...
["Lang" unmasks himself as Bodi's old foe]
Linnux
... is Linnux.
[howls]
Bodi
You again?
Francis
You know him?
Linnux
Oh, yeah. We go way back. And your daddy's not here to stop me.
Bodi
You'll never get away with this!
Linnux
I already have.
[gestures to the hypnotized audience]
Linnux
Look around you. They all belong to me.
Bodi
They're zombies.
Linnux
Exactly. If I can't make music, I'm going to own music. Control the talent, control the music.
Francis
Oh, enough talk.
[Francis charges toward Linnux, but Linnux zaps her to the floor]
Bodi
Francis!
Linnux
Now I have the power. What have you got?
Bodi
[Wei and Shumai toss him his guitar]
I've got my guitar.
[a fierce battle ensues]