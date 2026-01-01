Mark Baldo

Menu
Popular Films
6.1
Rock Dog 2
(2021)
5.6
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
(2011)
5.2
Bionicle: The Legend Reborn
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Year
All
2021
2011
2009
All
3
Films
3
Director
3
6.1
Rock Dog 2
Rock Dog 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
Animation, Family
2011, USA
5.2
Bionicle: The Legend Reborn
Bionicle: The Legend Reborn
Action, Adventure, Animation
2009, USA
