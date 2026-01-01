Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lyudmila Arinina
Lyudmila Arinina Lyudmila Arinina
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Arinina

Lyudmila Arinina

Lyudmila Arinina

Date of Birth
8 November 1926
Age
99 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Zapomnite menya takoy 7.8
Zapomnite menya takoy (1987)
7.7
An Almost Funny Story (1977)
Degree of Risk 7.6
Degree of Risk (1969)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dom spyaschih krasavic
Dom spyaschih krasavic
Drama, Romantic 2014, Ukraine
Zakon obratnogo volshebstva
Zakon obratnogo volshebstva
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2010, Russia
Cheesecake 6.6
Cheesecake Chizkeik
Thriller 2008, Russia
Father 6.5
Father Otets
War, Drama 2007, Russia
Yubiley 5.6
Yubiley Yubiley
Comedy 2007, Russia
Andersen. Life Without Love 6.5
Andersen. Life Without Love Andersen. Life Without Love
Biography, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2006, Russia
Watch trailer
Karnavalnaya noch 2, ili 50 let spustya 2.8
Karnavalnaya noch 2, ili 50 let spustya Karnavalnaya noch 2, ili 50 let spustya
Musical, Comedy 2006, Russia
Watch trailer
Little Runaways
Little Runaways Malenkie begletsy
Family 2004, Belarus
The Red One: Triumph 7.2
The Red One: Triumph Triumph
Drama, Crime 2000, Russia
The Little Cat 7.3
The Little Cat Kotyonok
Romantic, Family 1996, Russia
Rock'n'roll for Princesses 7
Rock'n'roll for Princesses Rok-n-roll dlya printsess
Children's, Family, Comedy 1990, USSR
Ruanskaya deva po prozvishchu Pyshka 6.1
Ruanskaya deva po prozvishchu Pyshka Ruanskaya deva po prozvishchu Pyshka
Musical 1989, USSR
Publication 5.3
Publication Publication
Drama 1988, USSR
Na pomoshch, brattsy! 5
Na pomoshch, brattsy! Na pomoshch, brattsy!
Comedy 1988, USSR
Kuvyrok cherez golovu 6.6
Kuvyrok cherez golovu Kuvyrok cherez golovu
Comedy, Family 1987, USSR
Krasnaya strela 5.9
Krasnaya strela Krasnaya strela
History, Drama 1987, USSR
Zapomnite menya takoy 7.8
Zapomnite menya takoy Zapomnite menya takoy
Drama 1987, USSR
Neptune's Feast 7.2
Neptune's Feast Prazdnik Neptuna
Comedy 1986, USSR
Trips on an Old Car 6
Trips on an Old Car Poyezdki na starom avtomobile
Comedy, Romantic 1986, USSR
Big Brother's wedding
Big Brother's wedding Big Brother's wedding
Romantic 1985, USSR
Preferans po Pyatnitsam 5.5
Preferans po Pyatnitsam Preferans po Pyatnitsam
Drama 1984, USSR
Fathers and Grandfathers 7.3
Fathers and Grandfathers Ottsy i dedy
Comedy, Romantic 1982, USSR
Waiting for Love 6.8
Waiting for Love Lyubimaya zhenshchina mekhanika Gavrilova
Comedy, Romantic 1981, USSR
Belyy tanets 7.1
Belyy tanets Belyy tanets
Drama 1981, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more