Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyudmila Arinina
Lyudmila Arinina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Arinina
Lyudmila Arinina
Lyudmila Arinina
Date of Birth
8 November 1926
Age
99 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Zapomnite menya takoy
(1987)
7.7
An Almost Funny Story
(1977)
7.6
Degree of Risk
(1969)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
History
Music
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2014
2010
2008
2007
2006
2004
2000
1996
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1982
1981
1979
1978
1977
1976
1973
1972
1971
1969
All
36
Films
33
TV Shows
3
Actress
36
Dom spyaschih krasavic
Drama, Romantic
2014, Ukraine
Zakon obratnogo volshebstva
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2010, Russia
6.6
Cheesecake
Chizkeik
Thriller
2008, Russia
6.5
Father
Otets
War, Drama
2007, Russia
5.6
Yubiley
Yubiley
Comedy
2007, Russia
6.5
Andersen. Life Without Love
Andersen. Life Without Love
Biography, Romantic, Fairy Tale
2006, Russia
Watch trailer
2.8
Karnavalnaya noch 2, ili 50 let spustya
Karnavalnaya noch 2, ili 50 let spustya
Musical, Comedy
2006, Russia
Watch trailer
Little Runaways
Malenkie begletsy
Family
2004, Belarus
7.2
The Red One: Triumph
Triumph
Drama, Crime
2000, Russia
7.3
The Little Cat
Kotyonok
Romantic, Family
1996, Russia
7
Rock'n'roll for Princesses
Rok-n-roll dlya printsess
Children's, Family, Comedy
1990, USSR
6.1
Ruanskaya deva po prozvishchu Pyshka
Ruanskaya deva po prozvishchu Pyshka
Musical
1989, USSR
5.3
Publication
Publication
Drama
1988, USSR
5
Na pomoshch, brattsy!
Na pomoshch, brattsy!
Comedy
1988, USSR
6.6
Kuvyrok cherez golovu
Kuvyrok cherez golovu
Comedy, Family
1987, USSR
5.9
Krasnaya strela
Krasnaya strela
History, Drama
1987, USSR
7.8
Zapomnite menya takoy
Zapomnite menya takoy
Drama
1987, USSR
7.2
Neptune's Feast
Prazdnik Neptuna
Comedy
1986, USSR
6
Trips on an Old Car
Poyezdki na starom avtomobile
Comedy, Romantic
1986, USSR
Big Brother's wedding
Big Brother's wedding
Romantic
1985, USSR
5.5
Preferans po Pyatnitsam
Preferans po Pyatnitsam
Drama
1984, USSR
7.3
Fathers and Grandfathers
Ottsy i dedy
Comedy, Romantic
1982, USSR
6.8
Waiting for Love
Lyubimaya zhenshchina mekhanika Gavrilova
Comedy, Romantic
1981, USSR
7.1
Belyy tanets
Belyy tanets
Drama
1981, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree