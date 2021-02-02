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Poster of Life in a Day 2020
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Life in a Day 2020
7.4

Life in a Day 2020

, 2021
Life in a Day 2020
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Life in a Day 2020
7.4

Cast

Despina Mirou
Elton John
Olivia Castanho
Olivia Castanho
Self
Shaira Yasmin Berg
Self
Jonah Bleicher
Self
Kevin Kobinsky
Self
Gredivel Vasquez
Self (Woman in the Window)
Karim Jovian
Self
Frally Fratelli
Self
Min Ding
Self
Mário Filipe Neves
Self
Sagar Kadadevarmath
Man doing workouts
Abdulla Basha
Abdulla Basha
Director Kevin Macdonald
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams, Matthew Herbert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 2 February 2021
World premiere 2 February 2021
Production Flying Object, RSA Films
Also known as
Life in a Day 2020, Dzień z życia 2020, La vita in un giorno, Η ζωή σε μια μέρα 2020, Жизнь за один день 2020, Life in a Day 2020 - Director's Cut

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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