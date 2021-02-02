Cast
Gredivel Vasquez
Self (Woman in the Window)
Sagar Kadadevarmath
Man doing workouts
Abdulla Basha
Abdulla Basha
Cast and Crew
Composer
Harry Gregson-Williams, Matthew Herbert
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
2 February 2021
World premiere
2 February 2021
Production
Flying Object, RSA Films
Also known as
Life in a Day 2020, Dzień z życia 2020, La vita in un giorno, Η ζωή σε μια μέρα 2020, Жизнь за один день 2020, Life in a Day 2020 - Director's Cut