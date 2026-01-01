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Katharine Isabelle
Katharine Isabelle Katharine Isabelle
Kinoafisha Persons Katharine Isabelle

Katharine Isabelle

Katharine Isabelle

Date of Birth
2 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Psych 8.3
Psych (2006)
The X Files 8.2
The X Files (1993)
Hannibal 8.1
Hannibal (2013)

Filmography

It's a Wonderful Knife 6.4
It's a Wonderful Knife It's a Wonderful Knife
Comedy, Horror, Detective 2023, USA
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The Gift of Peace 7.1
The Gift of Peace The Gift of Peace
Comedy, Drama, Family 2022, USA
Night of the Animated Dead 4.3
Night of the Animated Dead Night of the Animated Dead
Animation, Horror 2021, USA
The Order 6.8
The Order
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery 2019, USA
Carter 6.4
Carter
Drama, Crime 2018, Canada
Countdown 4.8
Countdown Countdown
Action, Crime, Mystery 2016, USA
How to Plan an Orgy in a Small Town 5.5
How to Plan an Orgy in a Small Town How to Plan an Orgy in a Small Town
Comedy 2015, Canada
See No Evil 2 4.6
See No Evil 2 See No Evil 2
Horror 2014, USA
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