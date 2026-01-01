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Filmography
Katharine Isabelle
Katharine Isabelle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katharine Isabelle
Katharine Isabelle
Katharine Isabelle
Date of Birth
2 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.3
Psych
(2006)
8.2
The X Files
(1993)
8.1
Hannibal
(2013)
Filmography
6.4
It's a Wonderful Knife
It's a Wonderful Knife
Comedy, Horror, Detective
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Gift of Peace
The Gift of Peace
Comedy, Drama, Family
2022, USA
4.3
Night of the Animated Dead
Night of the Animated Dead
Animation, Horror
2021, USA
6.8
The Order
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
2019, USA
6.4
Carter
Drama, Crime
2018, Canada
4.8
Countdown
Countdown
Action, Crime, Mystery
2016, USA
5.5
How to Plan an Orgy in a Small Town
How to Plan an Orgy in a Small Town
Comedy
2015, Canada
4.6
See No Evil 2
See No Evil 2
Horror
2014, USA
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