Triangle of Sadness
Triangle of Sadness Awards
Awards and nominations of Triangle of Sadness 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Palme d'Or
Winner
CST Artist - Technician Prize
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Casting
Nominee
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
