Awards and nominations of Triangle of Sadness 2022

Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2022 Cannes Film Festival 2022
Palme d'Or
Winner
CST Artist - Technician Prize
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Casting
Nominee
