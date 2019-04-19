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Poster of Someone Great
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Someone Great
6.2

Someone Great

, 2019
Someone Great
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Someone Great
6.2

Cast

Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez
Jenny Young
LaKeith Stanfield
LaKeith Stanfield
Nate Davis
Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow
Blair Helms
DeWanda Wise
DeWanda Wise
Erin Kennedy
Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau
Cynthia
Rebecca Naomi Jones
Leah
Peter Vack
Peter Vack
Matt Lasher
Alex Moffat
Will
Joe LoCicero
Paul
Megan Haley
Abby
Director Jenn Robinson
Writer Jenn Robinson
Composer Germaine Franco
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 19 April 2019
World premiere 19 April 2019
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Production Feigco Entertainment, I Can & I Will Productions, Likely Story
Also known as
Someone Great, Alguém Especial, Alguien especial, Alguien extraordinario, Egy remek valaki, Kažkas nuostabaus, Keegi suurepärane, Ktoś wyjątkowy, Người Tuyệt Vời, Quelqu'un de bien, Someone Great: Alguien extraordinario, Κάποιος υπέροχος, Кто-то классный, Хтось класний, サムワン・グレート　輝く人に, 大人物, לילה בניו-יורק

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Jenny Young Do you think I can have one more kiss? I'll find closure on your lips, and then I'll go. Maybe also one more breakfast, one more lunch, and one more dinner. I'll be full and happy and we can part. But in between meals, maybe we can lie in bed one more time. One more prolonged moment where time suspends indefinitely as I rest my head on your chest. My hope is if we add up the "one mores" they will equal a lifetime and I'll never have to get to the part where I let you go. But that's not real is it. There are no more one mores. I met you when everything was new and exciting, and the possibilities of the world seem endless. And they still are... for you, for me, but not for us. Somewhere between then and now, here and there, I guess we didn't just grow apart, we grew up. When something breaks, if the pieces are large enough, you can fix it. Unfortunately sometimes things don't break, they shatter. But when you let the light in, shattered glass will glitter. And in those moments when the pieces of what we were catch the sun, I'll remember just how beautiful it was. Just how beautiful it'll always be. Because it was US. And we were magic. Forever.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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