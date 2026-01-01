Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau
Date of Birth
24 July 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.2
Broad City
(2014)
7.9
High Maintenance
(2016)
7.3
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens
(2020)
Filmography
Spa Weekend
Spa Weekend
Comedy
2026, Australia
Watch trailer
6.8
Fixed
Fixed
Animation, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip
Comedy, Family
2025, USA
6.8
Babes
Babes
Comedy, Family
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Survival of the Thickest
Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
6.7
Zootopia+
Animation, Comedy, Family, Adventure
2022, USA
6
The Principles of Pleasure
Documentary,
2022, USA
6.9
Marry Me
Marry Me
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2022, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree