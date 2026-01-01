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Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau Michelle Buteau
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau

Date of Birth
24 July 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Broad City 8.2
Broad City (2014)
High Maintenance 7.9
High Maintenance (2016)
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens 7.3
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (2020)

Filmography

Spa Weekend
Spa Weekend Spa Weekend
Comedy 2026, Australia
Watch trailer
Fixed 6.8
Fixed Fixed
Animation, Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip 5.2
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip
Comedy, Family 2025, USA
Babes 6.8
Babes Babes
Comedy, Family 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Survival of the Thickest 7.2
Survival of the Thickest
Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Zootopia+ 6.7
Zootopia+
Animation, Comedy, Family, Adventure 2022, USA
The Principles of Pleasure 6
The Principles of Pleasure
Documentary, 2022, USA
Marry Me 6.9
Marry Me Marry Me
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2022, USA
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