Cast
Kelly Charpent
Billie Holiday
Cast and Crew
Director
Alexandre Rockwell
Writer
Alexandre Rockwell
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
31 October 2020
World premiere
24 February 2020
Release date
|16 June 2021
|France
|
|
|10 September 2021
|Great Britain
|
|
|22 October 2020
|Netherlands
|
|
|18 June 2021
|USA
|
|NR
Worldwide Gross
$1,470
Production
Black Horse Productions, Twisted Holdings
Also known as
Sweet Thing, Édes idők, Sladko življenje, Słodkie rzeczy, Streuner und Banditen, Sweet Thing - Infância à Deriva, Сладкая жизнь, スウィート・シング, 愛しい存在