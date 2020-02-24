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Poster of Sweet Thing
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Sweet Thing
7.4

Sweet Thing

, 2020
Sweet Thing
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sweet Thing
7.4

Cast

Lana Rockwell
Billie
Nico Rockwell
Nico
Jabari Watkins
Malik
Will Patton
Will Patton
Adam
Karyn Parsons
Eve
M.L. Josepher
Beaux
Kelly Charpent
Billie Holiday
Steven Randazzo
Owen
Jeanne Costa
Louise
Kenny Silva
Hector
Director Alexandre Rockwell
Writer Alexandre Rockwell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 31 October 2020
World premiere 24 February 2020
Release date
16 June 2021 France
10 September 2021 Great Britain
22 October 2020 Netherlands
18 June 2021 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $1,470
Production Black Horse Productions, Twisted Holdings
Also known as
Sweet Thing, Édes idők, Sladko življenje, Słodkie rzeczy, Streuner und Banditen, Sweet Thing - Infância à Deriva, Сладкая жизнь, スウィート・シング, 愛しい存在

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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