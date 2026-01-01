Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Beauty
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Beauty
5.9

Beauty

, 2012
Beauty
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Beauty
5.9

Cast

Anna Starshenbaum
Anna Starshenbaum
Lisa Nesterova
Ilya Noskov
Ilya Noskov
Kirill Demishev
Sergey Komarov
Sergey Komarov
Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
Yuriy Bondarenko
Andrey Da!
Plant Director
Olga Khokhlova
Olga Khokhlova
Roman Madyanov
Roman Madyanov
Ivan Petrovich Volkov
Sergey Serov
Sergey Serov
Olga Shtyrkova
Director Dmitry Petrun
Writer Ilja Zofin
Composer Vsevolod Saksonov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2012
Also known as
Krasotka, Pretty Girl, The Babe, Красотка

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Beauty

Vanya the Terrible
Vanya the Terrible Comedy, Romantic
2008, Russia
5.0
Khochu zamuzh
Khochu zamuzh Comedy
2022, Russia
6.0
Swingers
Swingers Comedy, Romantic
2021, Russia
5.0
Lyubov s ogranicheniyami
Lyubov s ogranicheniyami Comedy, Romantic
2016, Russia
6.0
Premonition of Love
Premonition of Love Romantic, Comedy
1982, USSR
6.0
Marfa i eyo shchenki
Marfa i eyo shchenki Comedy, Romantic, Family
2005, Russia
0.0
Promenade à Paris
Promenade à Paris Romantic
2010, Russia
3.0
Po ulitsam komod vodili...
Po ulitsam komod vodili... Comedy
1978, USSR
5.0
Chetyre taksista i sobaka
Chetyre taksista i sobaka Comedy
2004, Russia
5.0
Novogodniy remont
Novogodniy remont Comedy
2019, Russia
4.0
Dorogoy papa
Dorogoy papa Comedy
2019, Russia
6.0
Tolko ne oni
Tolko ne oni Comedy
2018, Russia
2.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more