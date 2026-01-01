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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Beauty
5.9
Beauty
, 2012
Beauty
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Anna Starshenbaum
Lisa Nesterova
Ilya Noskov
Kirill Demishev
Sergey Komarov
Igor Yasulovich
Yuriy Bondarenko
Andrey Da!
Plant Director
Olga Khokhlova
Roman Madyanov
Ivan Petrovich Volkov
Sergey Serov
Olga Shtyrkova
Director
Dmitry Petrun
Writer
Ilja Zofin
Composer
Vsevolod Saksonov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2012
Also known as
Krasotka, Pretty Girl, The Babe, Красотка
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
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