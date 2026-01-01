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Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Katin-Yartsev

Yuriy Katin-Yartsev

Yuriy Katin-Yartsev

Date of Birth
23 July 1921
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
18 March 1994
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen 8.4
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen (1979)
Priklyucheniya Buratino 7.6
Priklyucheniya Buratino (1975)
Farewell 7.5
Farewell (1982)

Filmography

Gangsters in the Ocean 4.7
Gangsters in the Ocean Gangsters in the Ocean
Action 1991, USSR
Bezumnaya Lori 7.3
Bezumnaya Lori Bezumnaya Lori
Drama 1991, USSR
Sanitary Zone 4.7
Sanitary Zone Sanitary Zone
Comedy 1990, USSR
I wish you health! Or the crazy Demobee 5.1
I wish you health! Or the crazy Demobee I wish you health! Or the crazy Demobee
Comedy, War 1990, USSR
Yama 5.9
Yama Yama
Drama 1990, Sweden
6.2
Tranti-Vanti Tranti-Vanti
Family 1989, USSR
Kriminalnyy kvartet 6.6
Kriminalnyy kvartet Kriminalnyy kvartet
Action, Adventure, Crime 1989, USSR
Istoriya odnoy bilyardnoy komandi 5.7
Istoriya odnoy bilyardnoy komandi Istoriya odnoy bilyardnoy komandi.
Drama 1988, Spain / Austria / USSR
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