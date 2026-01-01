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Filmography
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Date of Birth
23 July 1921
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
18 March 1994
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.4
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen
(1979)
7.6
Priklyucheniya Buratino
(1975)
7.5
Farewell
(1982)
Filmography
4.7
Gangsters in the Ocean
Gangsters in the Ocean
Action
1991, USSR
7.3
Bezumnaya Lori
Bezumnaya Lori
Drama
1991, USSR
4.7
Sanitary Zone
Sanitary Zone
Comedy
1990, USSR
5.1
I wish you health! Or the crazy Demobee
I wish you health! Or the crazy Demobee
Comedy, War
1990, USSR
5.9
Yama
Yama
Drama
1990, Sweden
6.2
Tranti-Vanti
Tranti-Vanti
Family
1989, USSR
6.6
Kriminalnyy kvartet
Kriminalnyy kvartet
Action, Adventure, Crime
1989, USSR
5.7
Istoriya odnoy bilyardnoy komandi
Istoriya odnoy bilyardnoy komandi.
Drama
1988, Spain / Austria / USSR
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