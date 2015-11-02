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4.1
Kinoafisha
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The Leisure Class
4.1
The Leisure Class
, 2015
The Leisure Class
USA / Comedy / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
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4.1
Cast
Bridget Regan
Fiona
Bruce Davison
Edward
Brenda Strong
Charlotte
Christine Lakin
Carla
Ed Weeks
William
Tom Bell
Leonard
Scottie Thompson
Allison
Melanie Zanetti
Carolyn
Rory Knox Johnston
Reynolds
Todd Eric Andrews
Mr. Allerton
Director
Jason Mann
Writer
Pete Jones
,
Jason Mann
Composer
Brian Byrne
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
2 November 2015
Release date
2 November 2015
Hungary
2 November 2015
USA
Budget
$3,000,000
Production
Adaptive Studios, Duly Noted, HBO Films
Also known as
The Leisure Class, A Classe do Lazer, A felső tízezer, Clasa bogata, Classe Ociosa, Klasa próżniacza, La clase alta, Matrimonio con sorpresa, Rikkurite klass, Tầng lớp an nhàn, Вищий клас, Высший класс, ある大邸宅の結婚狂想曲
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Film rating
4.1
Rate
10
votes
3.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
[first lines]
Charlotte
Edward and I just wanted to mention what a special day it was when Charles came to us to ask permission to marry Fiona.
Edward
Yeah, I didn't know this generation asked permission for anything.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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