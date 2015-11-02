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Poster of The Leisure Class
4.1
Kinoafisha Films The Leisure Class
4.1

The Leisure Class

, 2015
The Leisure Class
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Leisure Class
4.1

Cast

Bridget Regan
Bridget Regan
Fiona
Bruce Davison
Bruce Davison
Edward
Brenda Strong
Brenda Strong
Charlotte
Christine Lakin
Christine Lakin
Carla
Ed Weeks
Ed Weeks
William
Tom Bell
Tom Bell
Leonard
Scottie Thompson
Scottie Thompson
Allison
Melanie Zanetti
Melanie Zanetti
Carolyn
Rory Knox Johnston
Reynolds
Todd Eric Andrews
Mr. Allerton
Director Jason Mann
Writer Pete Jones, Jason Mann
Composer Brian Byrne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 2 November 2015
Release date
2 November 2015 Hungary
2 November 2015 USA
Budget $3,000,000
Production Adaptive Studios, Duly Noted, HBO Films
Also known as
The Leisure Class, A Classe do Lazer, A felső tízezer, Clasa bogata, Classe Ociosa, Klasa próżniacza, La clase alta, Matrimonio con sorpresa, Rikkurite klass, Tầng lớp an nhàn, Вищий клас, Высший класс, ある大邸宅の結婚狂想曲

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

[first lines]
Charlotte Edward and I just wanted to mention what a special day it was when Charles came to us to ask permission to marry Fiona.
Edward Yeah, I didn't know this generation asked permission for anything.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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