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Ed Weeks
Ed Weeks Ed Weeks
Kinoafisha Persons Ed Weeks

Ed Weeks

Ed Weeks

Date of Birth
25 October 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Mindy Project 7.8
The Mindy Project (2012)
House of Lies 7.6
House of Lies (2012)
Royal Pains 7.3
Royal Pains (2009)

Filmography

Drop 7
Drop Drop
Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Not Dead Yet 6.8
Not Dead Yet
Comedy 2023, USA
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight 5.9
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Family, Comedy, Action 2022, USA
LA to Vegas 7.3
LA to Vegas
Comedy 2018, USA
American Housewife 7.2
American Housewife
Comedy, Family 2016, USA
The Leisure Class 4.1
The Leisure Class The Leisure Class
Comedy 2015, USA
House of Lies 7.6
House of Lies
Drama, Comedy 2012, USA
The Mindy Project 7.8
The Mindy Project
Comedy, Romantic 2012, USA
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