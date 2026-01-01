Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Ed Weeks
Ed Weeks
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ed Weeks
Ed Weeks
Ed Weeks
Date of Birth
25 October 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Mindy Project
(2012)
7.6
House of Lies
(2012)
7.3
Royal Pains
(2009)
Filmography
7
Drop
Drop
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Not Dead Yet
Comedy
2023, USA
5.9
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Family, Comedy, Action
2022, USA
7.3
LA to Vegas
Comedy
2018, USA
7.2
American Housewife
Comedy, Family
2016, USA
4.1
The Leisure Class
The Leisure Class
Comedy
2015, USA
7.6
House of Lies
Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
7.8
The Mindy Project
Comedy, Romantic
2012, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree