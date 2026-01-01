Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Kak eto sluchilos
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Kak eto sluchilos
6.3

Kak eto sluchilos

, 1973
Kak eto sluchilos
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Kak eto sluchilos
6.3

Cast

Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Tamara Dmitrieva
Director Vitold Bordzilovsky
Writer Pyotr Frolov
Composer Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1973
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kak eto sluchilos, How It Happened, Как это случилось

Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Kak eto sluchilos

Chuzhie sledy
Chuzhie sledy Animation
1971, USSR
6.0
Kak shchenok uchilsya plavat
Kak shchenok uchilsya plavat Animation
1984, USSR
6.0
Kak kozlik zemlyu derzhal
Kak kozlik zemlyu derzhal Animation
1974, USSR
6.0
Legenda o starom mayake
Legenda o starom mayake Short, Animation
1976, USSR
6.0
Воспроизведение начнётся<br/> сразу после покупки
Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки Animation
1979, USSR
6.0
Samyy glavnyy
Samyy glavnyy Short, Animation
1970, USSR
6.0
Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk
Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk Family, Fairy Tale, Animation
1978, USSR
7.0
Slonyonok poshyol uchitsya
Slonyonok poshyol uchitsya Animation
1984, USSR
6.0
A bag of apples
A bag of apples Animation
1974, USSR
7.0
Zhjoltyj slon
Zhjoltyj slon Animation
1979, USSR
6.0
Sladkiy rodnik
Sladkiy rodnik Animation
1982, USSR
6.0
Slonyonok i pismo
Slonyonok i pismo Animation
1983, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more