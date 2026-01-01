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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Kak eto sluchilos
6.3
Kak eto sluchilos
, 1973
Kak eto sluchilos
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Cast
Georgy Vitsin
Tamara Dmitrieva
Director
Vitold Bordzilovsky
Writer
Pyotr Frolov
Composer
Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1973
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kak eto sluchilos, How It Happened, Как это случилось
More
Cartoon rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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