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6.7
Kinoafisha
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Samyy glavnyy
6.7
Samyy glavnyy
, 1970
Samyy glavnyy
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.7
Cast
Zinaida Naryshkina
Baba Yaga
Aleksey Gribov
The Plowman
Sergey Martinson
The Tailor
Nikolay Aleksandrovich
Vladimir Rautbart
Director
Vitold Bordzilovsky
Writer
Nikolay Erdman
,
Arkadiy Snesarev
,
Boris Tikhomolov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
18 minutes
Production year
1970
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Samyy glavnyy, The Most Important, Самый главный, Kõige tähtsam
More
Cartoon rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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