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Poster of Samyy glavnyy
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Samyy glavnyy
6.7

Samyy glavnyy

, 1970
Samyy glavnyy
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Samyy glavnyy
6.7

Cast

Zinaida Naryshkina
Baba Yaga
Aleksey Gribov
Aleksey Gribov
The Plowman
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
The Tailor
Nikolay Aleksandrovich
Vladimir Rautbart
Director Vitold Bordzilovsky
Writer Nikolay Erdman, Arkadiy Snesarev, Boris Tikhomolov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 18 minutes
Production year 1970
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Samyy glavnyy, The Most Important, Самый главный, Kõige tähtsam

Cartoon rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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