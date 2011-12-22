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Poster of Father Frost always calls ... thrice!
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Father Frost always calls ... thrice!
5.6

Father Frost always calls ... thrice!

, 2011
Father Frost always calls ... thrice!
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Father Frost always calls ... thrice!
5.6

Cast

Maksim Vitorgan
Maksim Vitorgan
Aleksey
Tatyana Vasileva
Tatyana Vasileva
Anna Sergeyevna
Maksim Matveev
Maksim Matveev
Artur
Mikhail Trukhin
Mikhail Trukhin
Vasiliy
Kamil Larin
Kamil Larin
Yuliya Aug
Yuliya Aug
Nadya
Olga Filimonova
Olga Filimonova
Irina
Andrey Frolov
Andrey Frolov
Kostya
Maksim Yudin
Anton
Ravshana Kurkova
Ravshana Kurkova
Margo
Sergey Belyayev
Sergey Belyayev
Bum
Director Konstantin Statskiy
Writer Konstantin Statskiy
Composer Andrey Shepelev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 22 December 2011
Release date
22 December 2011 Russia 16+
Also known as
Ded Moroz vsegda zvonit... trizhdy!, Дед Мороз всегда звонит... трижды!

Film rating

5.6
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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