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5.6
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Father Frost always calls ... thrice!
5.6
Father Frost always calls ... thrice!
, 2011
Father Frost always calls ... thrice!
Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Maksim Vitorgan
Aleksey
Tatyana Vasileva
Anna Sergeyevna
Maksim Matveev
Artur
Mikhail Trukhin
Vasiliy
Kamil Larin
Yuliya Aug
Nadya
Olga Filimonova
Irina
Andrey Frolov
Kostya
Maksim Yudin
Anton
Ravshana Kurkova
Margo
Sergey Belyayev
Bum
Director
Konstantin Statskiy
Writer
Konstantin Statskiy
Composer
Andrey Shepelev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
22 December 2011
Release date
22 December 2011
Russia
16+
Also known as
Ded Moroz vsegda zvonit... trizhdy!, Дед Мороз всегда звонит... трижды!
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
11
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
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