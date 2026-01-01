Menu
Poster of Only two
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Only two

Only two

Only two 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 1 January 1976
Release date
1 January 1976 Russia 12+
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Tolko vdvoyom, Zu zweit, Только вдвоем
Director
Georgiy Kuznetsov
Cast
Sergei Kolesnikov
Tatyana Tashkova
Leonid Dyachkov
Tatyana Konyukhova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Only two
Who if not you? 5.9
Who if not you? (1974)
Muzh schastlivoy zhenshchiny 0.0
Muzh schastlivoy zhenshchiny (2013)
Dolgozhdannaya lyubov 5.8
Dolgozhdannaya lyubov (2008)
A Painter's Wife Portrait 6.5
A Painter's Wife Portrait (1981)
Gorodskoy romans 7.6
Gorodskoy romans (1970)
Magician 7.3
Magician (1967)
Dima Gorin's Career 7.1
Dima Gorin's Career (1961)
Marina's Destiny 6.5
Marina's Destiny (1954)
Shine, Shine, My Star 7.4
Shine, Shine, My Star (1970)

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Stills
