Poster of Have you seen Petka?
1 poster
Have you seen Petka?

Have you seen Petka?

Have you seen Petka? 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 7 November 1976
Release date
7 November 1976 USSR 16+
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Vy Petku ne videli?, Вы Петьку не видели?
Director
Valentin Popov
Cast
Andrey Krylov
Vladimir Chubarev
Pyotr Shcherbakov

Abesalom Loria
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
