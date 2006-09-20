Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Movchan
Aleksandr Movchan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Movchan
Aleksandr Movchan
Aleksandr Movchan
Date of Birth
24 March 1932
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
20 September 2006
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
The Viper
(1965)
7.2
Ostrov yunosti
(1976)
7.1
Troe sutok posle bessmertiya
(1963)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Musical
Romantic
War
Year
All
1991
1990
1985
1982
1980
1979
1978
1976
1972
1971
1965
1963
1962
All
21
Films
21
Actor
21
6.4
Krov za krov
Krov za krov
Crime
1991, USSR
5.8
Ukrainian Vendetta
Ukrainian Vendetta
Drama, War
1990, USSR
5.9
Bow down to the ground
Bow down to the ground
Drama
1985, USSR
6.5
If the enemy does not give up
Esli vrag ne sdayotsya...
War, Drama, Action
1982, USSR
4.9
The Mystery of Ship Watch
The Mystery of Ship Watch
Children's, Romantic, Adventure
1982, USSR
6.8
Alye pogony
Alye pogony
Children's, Family, War
1980, USSR
6.4
Alyosha
Alyosha
Drama
1980, USSR
6.8
Ty pomnish?
Ty pomnish?
Romantic, War
1979, USSR
5
Recognize Me
Recognize Me
Comedy, Romantic
1979, USSR
5.9
Syn chempiona
Syn chempiona
Drama
1978, USSR
6.3
Vstretimsya u fontana
Vstretimsya u fontana
Comedy, Romantic
1976, USSR
7.2
Ostrov yunosti
Ostrov yunosti
Comedy
1976, USSR
6.1
Night rider
Night rider
Detective
1972, USSR
6.2
Address of your home
Address of your home
Drama
1972, USSR
Den moikh synovey
Den moikh synovey
Romantic
1971, USSR
6.1
Inspektor ugolovnogo rozyska
Inspektor ugolovnogo rozyska
Crime, Detective
1971, USSR
7.3
The Viper
Gadyuka
Drama
1965, USSR
6.2
Net neizvestnykh soldat
Net neizvestnykh soldat
Drama, War
1965, USSR
7.1
Troe sutok posle bessmertiya
Troe sutok posle bessmertiya
War, History
1963, USSR
Tickets
6.4
Naymichka
Naymichka
Musical
1963, USSR
5.4
In the death loop
In the death loop
Drama
1962, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree