Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Movchan Aleksandr Movchan
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Movchan

Aleksandr Movchan

Aleksandr Movchan

Date of Birth
24 March 1932
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
20 September 2006
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Viper 7.2
The Viper (1965)
Ostrov yunosti 7.2
Ostrov yunosti (1976)
Troe sutok posle bessmertiya 7.1
Troe sutok posle bessmertiya (1963)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Krov za krov 6.4
Krov za krov Krov za krov
Crime 1991, USSR
Ukrainian Vendetta 5.8
Ukrainian Vendetta Ukrainian Vendetta
Drama, War 1990, USSR
Bow down to the ground 5.9
Bow down to the ground Bow down to the ground
Drama 1985, USSR
If the enemy does not give up 6.5
If the enemy does not give up Esli vrag ne sdayotsya...
War, Drama, Action 1982, USSR
The Mystery of Ship Watch 4.9
The Mystery of Ship Watch The Mystery of Ship Watch
Children's, Romantic, Adventure 1982, USSR
Alye pogony 6.8
Alye pogony Alye pogony
Children's, Family, War 1980, USSR
Alyosha 6.4
Alyosha Alyosha
Drama 1980, USSR
Ty pomnish? 6.8
Ty pomnish? Ty pomnish?
Romantic, War 1979, USSR
Recognize Me 5
Recognize Me Recognize Me
Comedy, Romantic 1979, USSR
Syn chempiona 5.9
Syn chempiona Syn chempiona
Drama 1978, USSR
Vstretimsya u fontana 6.3
Vstretimsya u fontana Vstretimsya u fontana
Comedy, Romantic 1976, USSR
Ostrov yunosti 7.2
Ostrov yunosti Ostrov yunosti
Comedy 1976, USSR
Night rider 6.1
Night rider Night rider
Detective 1972, USSR
Address of your home 6.2
Address of your home Address of your home
Drama 1972, USSR
Den moikh synovey
Den moikh synovey Den moikh synovey
Romantic 1971, USSR
Inspektor ugolovnogo rozyska 6.1
Inspektor ugolovnogo rozyska Inspektor ugolovnogo rozyska
Crime, Detective 1971, USSR
The Viper 7.3
The Viper Gadyuka
Drama 1965, USSR
Net neizvestnykh soldat 6.2
Net neizvestnykh soldat Net neizvestnykh soldat
Drama, War 1965, USSR
Troe sutok posle bessmertiya 7.1
Troe sutok posle bessmertiya Troe sutok posle bessmertiya
War, History 1963, USSR
Tickets
Naymichka 6.4
Naymichka Naymichka
Musical 1963, USSR
In the death loop 5.4
In the death loop In the death loop
Drama 1962, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more