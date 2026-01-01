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Poster of Na dne
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Na dne
7.9

Na dne

, 1972
Na dne
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Na dne
7.9

Cast

Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Satin
Igor Kvasha
Igor Kvasha
Luka
Andrey Myagkov
Andrey Myagkov
Baron
Valentin Nikulin
Valentin Nikulin
Actor
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Liliya Tolmachyova
Nastya
Valeri Khlevinsky
Vaska Pepel
Alla Pokrovskaya
Natasha
Nina Doroshina
Nina Doroshina
Vasilisa Karpovna
Grigori Ostrin
Kostylyov
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Bubnov
Director Galina Volchek, Leonid Pchyolkin
Writer Maxim Gorky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 53 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 5 September 1972
Release date
5 September 1972 Russia
5 September 1972 USSR
Production Ekran
Also known as
Na dne, На дне

Film rating

7.9
Rate 12 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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