Anatoly Rudakov
Date of Birth
24 July 1950
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
1 August 2021

Popular Films

Devochka iz goroda 7.4
Devochka iz goroda (1984)
Young Wife 7.0
Young Wife (1978)
Poddannye revolyutsii 6.6
Poddannye revolyutsii (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 7 TV Shows 5 Actor 12
Morskie dyavoly 3
Morskie dyavoly 3
Action, Adventure, War 2009, Russia
Sea Devils II
Sea Devils II
Action, Crime, Drama 2005, Russia
Favorskij
Favorskij
Crime, Drama 2005, Russia
Po imeni Baron
Po imeni Baron
Crime, Drama 2002, Russia
Poddannye revolyutsii 6.6
Poddannye revolyutsii Poddannye revolyutsii
Drama 1987, USSR
Devochka iz goroda 7.4
Devochka iz goroda Devochka iz goroda
Drama 1984, USSR
20 dekabrya
20 dekabrya
Drama, Crime, History 1982, Russia
Find and neutralize 6.1
Find and neutralize Nayti i obezvredit
Action, Adventure 1982, USSR
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali 5.6
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali Zhenskiye radosti i pechali
War, Drama 1982, USSR
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni 6.3
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni
War 1980, USSR
Young Wife 7
Young Wife Molodaya zhena
Romantic 1978, USSR
Ya sluzhu na granitse 6
Ya sluzhu na granitse Ya sluzhu na granitse
Adventure, Action 1974, USSR
