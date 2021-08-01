Menu
Anatoly Rudakov
Anatoly Rudakov
Anatoly Rudakov
Anatoly Rudakov
Anatoly Rudakov
Date of Birth
24 July 1950
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
1 August 2021
7.4
Devochka iz goroda
(1984)
7.0
Young Wife
(1978)
6.6
Poddannye revolyutsii
(1987)
12
Morskie dyavoly 3
Action, Adventure, War
2009, Russia
Sea Devils II
Action, Crime, Drama
2005, Russia
Favorskij
Crime, Drama
2005, Russia
Po imeni Baron
Crime, Drama
2002, Russia
6.6
Poddannye revolyutsii
Poddannye revolyutsii
Drama
1987, USSR
7.4
Devochka iz goroda
Devochka iz goroda
Drama
1984, USSR
20 dekabrya
Drama, Crime, History
1982, Russia
6.1
Find and neutralize
Nayti i obezvredit
Action, Adventure
1982, USSR
5.6
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali
War, Drama
1982, USSR
6.3
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni
War
1980, USSR
7
Young Wife
Molodaya zhena
Romantic
1978, USSR
6
Ya sluzhu na granitse
Ya sluzhu na granitse
Adventure, Action
1974, USSR
