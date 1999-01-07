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Filmography
Nikolay Parfyonov
Nikolay Parfyonov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Parfyonov
Nikolay Parfyonov
Nikolay Parfyonov
Date of Birth
26 July 1912
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
7 January 1999
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Sergiyevy-Gorki, Russia
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Khimki Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Tears Were Falling
(1982)
7.8
Afonya
(1975)
7.8
The Chairman
(1964)
Filmography
5.4
Shchen iz sozvezdiya Gonchikh psov
Shchen iz sozvezdiya Gonchikh psov
Romantic, Drama
1991, USSR
6.9
Prince Udacha Andreyevich
Prince Udacha Andreyevich
Comedy, Crime, Family
1989, USSR
7.3
Where is the Nophelet?
Gde nakhoditsya Nofelet?
Comedy, Romantic
1987, USSR
6.6
Joys of the Youth
Zabavy molodykh
Drama
1987, USSR
6.1
Do not go
Ne khodite, devki, zamuzh
Musical, Comedy
1985, USSR
6.2
Very Important Person
Ochen vazhnaya persona
Comedy
1984, USSR
7.9
Tears Were Falling
Tears Were Falling
Comedy, Drama, Fairy Tale
1982, USSR
7.3
Inspektor GAI
Inspektor GAI
Drama
1982, USSR
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