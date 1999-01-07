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Nikolay Parfyonov
Nikolay Parfyonov Nikolay Parfyonov
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Parfyonov

Nikolay Parfyonov

Nikolay Parfyonov

Date of Birth
26 July 1912
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
7 January 1999
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Sergiyevy-Gorki, Russia
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Khimki Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Tears Were Falling 7.9
Tears Were Falling (1982)
Afonya 7.8
Afonya (1975)
The Chairman 7.8
The Chairman (1964)

Filmography

Shchen iz sozvezdiya Gonchikh psov 5.4
Shchen iz sozvezdiya Gonchikh psov Shchen iz sozvezdiya Gonchikh psov
Romantic, Drama 1991, USSR
Prince Udacha Andreyevich 6.9
Prince Udacha Andreyevich Prince Udacha Andreyevich
Comedy, Crime, Family 1989, USSR
Where is the Nophelet? 7.3
Where is the Nophelet? Gde nakhoditsya Nofelet?
Comedy, Romantic 1987, USSR
Joys of the Youth 6.6
Joys of the Youth Zabavy molodykh
Drama 1987, USSR
Do not go 6.1
Do not go Ne khodite, devki, zamuzh
Musical, Comedy 1985, USSR
Very Important Person 6.2
Very Important Person Ochen vazhnaya persona
Comedy 1984, USSR
Tears Were Falling 7.9
Tears Were Falling Tears Were Falling
Comedy, Drama, Fairy Tale 1982, USSR
Inspektor GAI 7.3
Inspektor GAI Inspektor GAI
Drama 1982, USSR
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