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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Robinzon Kuzya
6.1
Robinzon Kuzya
, 1978
Robinzon Kuzya
USSR / Children's / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Erast Garin
Georgy Menglet
Spartak Mishulin
Georgy Vitsin
Bronislava Zakharova
Pyotr Degtyaryov
Nataliya Golubentseva
Galina Ivanova
Valentin Nikulin
Director
Anatoliy Reznikov
Writer
Aleksandr Antokolsky
Composer
Boris Savelyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
17 minutes
Production year
1978
Also known as
Robinzon Kuzya, Robinson Crusoe, Робинзон Кузя
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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