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Poster of Robinzon Kuzya
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Robinzon Kuzya
6.1

Robinzon Kuzya

, 1978
Robinzon Kuzya
USSR / Children's / 18+
Poster of Robinzon Kuzya
6.1

Cast

Erast Garin
Erast Garin
Georgy Menglet
Spartak Mishulin
Spartak Mishulin
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Bronislava Zakharova
Pyotr Degtyaryov
Nataliya Golubentseva
Galina Ivanova
Valentin Nikulin
Valentin Nikulin
Director Anatoliy Reznikov
Writer Aleksandr Antokolsky
Composer Boris Savelyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 17 minutes
Production year 1978
Also known as
Robinzon Kuzya, Robinson Crusoe, Робинзон Кузя

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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