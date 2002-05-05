Menu
Andrei Rostotsky
Date of Birth
25 January 1957
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
5 May 2002

Popular Films

They Fought for Their Country 8.4
They Fought for Their Country (1975)
Makar-sledopyt 7.2
Makar-sledopyt (1984)
7.1
Vasili and Vasilisa (1981)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 29 Films 27 TV Shows 2 Actor 29
Drongo
Drongo
Crime, Detective, Action 2002, Russia
Black Ocean 4.4
Black Ocean Black Ocean
Action 1998, Russia
Whoever softer 6.4
Whoever softer Tot, kto nezhnee
Drama 1996, Kazakhstan
Dreams 6.5
Dreams Sny
Comedy, History 1993, Russia
Ocharovannyy strannik 7.1
Ocharovannyy strannik Ocharovannyy strannik
Drama, History 1990, USSR
Svoy krest 5.9
Svoy krest Svoy krest
Detective, Drama 1989, USSR
Naslednitsa Niki 5.1
Naslednitsa Niki Naslednitsa Niki
Drama 1989, USSR
V Krymu ne vsegda leto 6.6
V Krymu ne vsegda leto V Krymu ne vsegda leto
Drama 1987, USSR
Where is Your Son? 6.7
Where is Your Son? Where is Your Son?
Drama 1986, USSR
Bartender of the "Golden Anchor" 5.4
Bartender of the "Golden Anchor" Barmen iz Zolotogo Yakorya
Action, Drama 1986, USSR
Proryv 6.1
Proryv Proryv
Drama 1986, USSR
Interception 6.9
Interception Perekhvat
Action 1986, USSR
Trees Grow on the Stones Too 6.9
Trees Grow on the Stones Too I na kamnyakh rastut derevya
Adventure, Drama 1985, USSR / Norway
Attention! All Units... 6.1
Attention! All Units... Vnimaniye! Vsem postam...
Action, Crime 1985, USSR
Gospodin gimnazist 4.9
Gospodin gimnazist Gospodin gimnazist
Drama 1985, USSR
Makar-sledopyt 7.3
Makar-sledopyt Makar-sledopyt
Family 1984, USSR
Nepobedimyy 6.8
Nepobedimyy Nepobedimyy
Action 1983, USSR
Svadebnyy podarok 5.7
Svadebnyy podarok Svadebnyy podarok
Comedy, Romantic 1982, USSR
Vladivostok, god 1918 5.5
Vladivostok, god 1918 Vladivostok, god 1918
Drama 1982, USSR
7.1
Vasili and Vasilisa Vasiliy i Vasilisa
Drama 1981, USSR
True of Lieutenant Klimov 5.2
True of Lieutenant Klimov Pravda leytenanta Klimova
Drama 1981, USSR
Stay with You 5.6
Stay with You Ostayus s vami
Drama 1981, USSR
Squadron of Flying Hussars 7.1
Squadron of Flying Hussars Eskadron gusar letuchikh
War 1980, USSR
Ot Buga do Visly 6.3
Ot Buga do Visly Ot Buga do Visly
War, Drama 1980, USSR
Show more
