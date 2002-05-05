Menu
Andrei Rostotsky
Andrei Rostotsky
Andrei Rostotsky
Andrei Rostotsky
Andrei Rostotsky
Date of Birth
25 January 1957
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
5 May 2002
Popular Films
8.4
They Fought for Their Country
(1975)
7.2
Makar-sledopyt
(1984)
7.1
Vasili and Vasilisa
(1981)
Actor
29
Drongo
Crime, Detective, Action
2002, Russia
4.4
Black Ocean
Black Ocean
Action
1998, Russia
6.4
Whoever softer
Tot, kto nezhnee
Drama
1996, Kazakhstan
6.5
Dreams
Sny
Comedy, History
1993, Russia
7.1
Ocharovannyy strannik
Ocharovannyy strannik
Drama, History
1990, USSR
5.9
Svoy krest
Svoy krest
Detective, Drama
1989, USSR
5.1
Naslednitsa Niki
Naslednitsa Niki
Drama
1989, USSR
6.6
V Krymu ne vsegda leto
V Krymu ne vsegda leto
Drama
1987, USSR
6.7
Where is Your Son?
Where is Your Son?
Drama
1986, USSR
5.4
Bartender of the "Golden Anchor"
Barmen iz Zolotogo Yakorya
Action, Drama
1986, USSR
6.1
Proryv
Proryv
Drama
1986, USSR
6.9
Interception
Perekhvat
Action
1986, USSR
6.9
Trees Grow on the Stones Too
I na kamnyakh rastut derevya
Adventure, Drama
1985, USSR / Norway
6.1
Attention! All Units...
Vnimaniye! Vsem postam...
Action, Crime
1985, USSR
4.9
Gospodin gimnazist
Gospodin gimnazist
Drama
1985, USSR
7.3
Makar-sledopyt
Makar-sledopyt
Family
1984, USSR
6.8
Nepobedimyy
Nepobedimyy
Action
1983, USSR
5.7
Svadebnyy podarok
Svadebnyy podarok
Comedy, Romantic
1982, USSR
5.5
Vladivostok, god 1918
Vladivostok, god 1918
Drama
1982, USSR
7.1
Vasili and Vasilisa
Vasiliy i Vasilisa
Drama
1981, USSR
5.2
True of Lieutenant Klimov
Pravda leytenanta Klimova
Drama
1981, USSR
5.6
Stay with You
Ostayus s vami
Drama
1981, USSR
7.1
Squadron of Flying Hussars
Eskadron gusar letuchikh
War
1980, USSR
6.3
Ot Buga do Visly
Ot Buga do Visly
War, Drama
1980, USSR
