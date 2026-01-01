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Yuri Rogozin Yuri Rogozin
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Rogozin

Yuri Rogozin

Yuri Rogozin

Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Tolko ne seychas 6.5
Tolko ne seychas (2010)
Otkrojte, miliciya 6.5
Otkrojte, miliciya (2009)
With whom you are married, singer? 6.1
With whom you are married, singer? (1988)

Filmography

Rapid Response 5.3
Rapid Response
Crime, Detective 2019, Russia
Shapovalov 6.1
Shapovalov
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, Russia
Tolko ne seychas 6.5
Tolko ne seychas Tolko ne seychas
Romantic 2010, Russia / Poland
Otkrojte, miliciya 6.5
Otkrojte, miliciya
Drama, Crime, Detective 2009, Russia
Polnoe dykhanie 5.4
Polnoe dykhanie Polnoe dykhanie
Drama, Romantic 2007, Russia / Ukraine
Advokat 5.3
Advokat
Crime, Detective 2004, Russia
Lyubit po-russki 3: Gubernator 3.5
Lyubit po-russki 3: Gubernator Lyubit po-russki 3: Gubernator
Drama, Romantic 1999, Russia
4.8
Komu ya dolzhen: Vsem proshchayu Komu ya dolzhen: Vsem proshchayu
Comedy 1998, Russia
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