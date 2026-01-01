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Filmography
Yuri Rogozin
Yuri Rogozin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuri Rogozin
Yuri Rogozin
Yuri Rogozin
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.5
Tolko ne seychas
(2010)
6.5
Otkrojte, miliciya
(2009)
6.1
With whom you are married, singer?
(1988)
Filmography
5.3
Rapid Response
Crime, Detective
2019, Russia
6.1
Shapovalov
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, Russia
6.5
Tolko ne seychas
Tolko ne seychas
Romantic
2010, Russia / Poland
6.5
Otkrojte, miliciya
Drama, Crime, Detective
2009, Russia
5.4
Polnoe dykhanie
Polnoe dykhanie
Drama, Romantic
2007, Russia / Ukraine
5.3
Advokat
Crime, Detective
2004, Russia
3.5
Lyubit po-russki 3: Gubernator
Lyubit po-russki 3: Gubernator
Drama, Romantic
1999, Russia
4.8
Komu ya dolzhen: Vsem proshchayu
Komu ya dolzhen: Vsem proshchayu
Comedy
1998, Russia
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