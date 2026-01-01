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Filmography
Natalya Yegorova
Natalya Yegorova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Yegorova
Natalya Yegorova
Natalya Yegorova
Date of Birth
22 August 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
The Elder Son
(1975)
7.5
Devochka iz goroda
(1984)
7.4
Zhizn Klima Samgina
(1988)
Filmography
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112
Drama
2023, Russia
Pustoy dom
Romantic,
2022, Russia
6.6
Kuprin. Yama
Drama
2014, Russia
Tayny dvorcovyh perevorotov. Rossiya, vek XVIII. Film 8. Ohota na princessu. Chast 2
History, Drama
2013, Russia
Тайны дворцовых переворотов. Россия, век XVIII. Фильм 8. Охота на принцессу
Тайны дворцовых переворотов. Россия, век XVIII. Фильм 8. Охота на принцессу
Drama, History
2011, Russia
Zhenit Kazanovu
Romantic, Comedy
2009, Russia/Ukraine
5.1
Nas ne dogonish
Nas ne dogonish
Thriller
2007, Russia
5.4
Polnoe dykhanie
Polnoe dykhanie
Drama, Romantic
2007, Russia / Ukraine
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