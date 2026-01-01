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Natalya Yegorova
Natalya Yegorova Natalya Yegorova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Yegorova

Natalya Yegorova

Natalya Yegorova

Date of Birth
22 August 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Elder Son 7.9
The Elder Son (1975)
Devochka iz goroda 7.5
Devochka iz goroda (1984)
Zhizn Klima Samgina 7.4
Zhizn Klima Samgina (1988)

Filmography

Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112
Drama 2023, Russia
Pustoy dom
Pustoy dom
Romantic, 2022, Russia
Kuprin. Yama 6.6
Kuprin. Yama
Drama 2014, Russia
Tayny dvorcovyh perevorotov. Rossiya, vek XVIII. Film 8. Ohota na princessu. Chast 2
Tayny dvorcovyh perevorotov. Rossiya, vek XVIII. Film 8. Ohota na princessu. Chast 2
History, Drama 2013, Russia
Тайны дворцовых переворотов. Россия, век XVIII. Фильм 8. Охота на принцессу
Тайны дворцовых переворотов. Россия, век XVIII. Фильм 8. Охота на принцессу Тайны дворцовых переворотов. Россия, век XVIII. Фильм 8. Охота на принцессу
Drama, History 2011, Russia
Zhenit Kazanovu
Zhenit Kazanovu
Romantic, Comedy 2009, Russia/Ukraine
Nas ne dogonish 5.1
Nas ne dogonish Nas ne dogonish
Thriller 2007, Russia
Polnoe dykhanie 5.4
Polnoe dykhanie Polnoe dykhanie
Drama, Romantic 2007, Russia / Ukraine
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