Poster of Agent Red
Рейтинги
3.7 IMDb Rating: 3.4
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Agent Red

Agent Red

Agent Red 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 13 September 2000
MPAA R
Budget $2,000,000
Production Captured Productions Inc., Franchise Pictures, Phoenician Entertainment
Also known as
Agent Red, Captured, Agente rojo, Agent destructeur, Agent Red - Broń chemiczna, Agent Red - Ein tödlicher Auftrag, Agent Red - Presa Implacável, Agent rouge, Agente Vermelho, Fogságban, Kokkinos praktoras, Punane agent, Smrtonosni virus, Универсальный агент, Універсальний агент, エージェント・レッド, 戰雲密佈2
Director
Jim Wynorski
Cast
Dolph Lundgren
Natalie Radford
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Agent Red
Storm Catcher 4.2
Storm Catcher (1999)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning 5.9
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
Piranhaconda 3.0
Piranhaconda (2012)
Universal Soldier 6.8
Universal Soldier (1992)
Cover Up 4.4
Cover Up (1991)
Legendary: Tomb of the Dragon 3.9
Legendary: Tomb of the Dragon (2013)
Wanted Man 4.9
Wanted Man (2024)
Castle Falls 6.1
Castle Falls (2021)
Larceny 3.5
Larceny (2017)
Direct Contact 4.2
Direct Contact (2009)
The Defender 4.9
The Defender (2004)
A View to a Kill 6.7
A View to a Kill (1985)

Film rating

3.7
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
General Stillwell Never heard of the Agent Red?
Matt Hendricks It sounds like a bad action movie.
