Pravo na Nadezhdu
1 poster
Pravo na Nadezhdu

18+
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2008
Director
Taras Tkachenko
Cast
Svetlana Ryabova
Aleksandr Porohovshchikov
Oleksii Trytenko
Dmytro Surzhykov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
