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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Zheleznye igry
6.9
Zheleznye igry
, 1979
Zheleznye igry
USSR / Romantic, Sport / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Vladimir Syngaevskiy
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Georgiy Shtil
Trainer
Natalya Fateeva
Director
Leonid Martynyuk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 11 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
17 July 1980
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Zheleznye igry, Железные игры, Iron Games
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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