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Poster of Zheleznye igry
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Zheleznye igry
6.9

Zheleznye igry

, 1979
Zheleznye igry
USSR / Romantic, Sport / 18+
Poster of Zheleznye igry
6.9

Cast

Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Vladimir Syngaevskiy
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Georgiy Shtil
Georgiy Shtil
Trainer
Natalya Fateeva
Natalya Fateeva
Director Leonid Martynyuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 17 July 1980
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Zheleznye igry, Железные игры, Iron Games

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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