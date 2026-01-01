Menu
Alan Dale

Date of Birth
6 May 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Tangled Ever After 7.9
Tangled Ever After (2012)
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection 7.6
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection (2015)
Hot in Cleveland 7.6
Hot in Cleveland (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Assassin 6.1
The Assassin
Drama, Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Dynasty 7.1
Dynasty
Drama, Family, Romantic 2017, USA
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection 7.6
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2015, USA
Dominion 6.6
Dominion
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2014, USA
Grace: The Possession 4.7
Grace: The Possession
Horror, Thriller 2014, USA / Canada
Tangled Ever After 7.9
Tangled Ever After
Children's, Animation, Short, Family 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark 6.4
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Thriller, Horror 2011, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
Doomsday Prophecy 4.1
Doomsday Prophecy
Sci-Fi 2011, Canada
Hot in Cleveland 7.6
Hot in Cleveland
Comedy 2010, USA
Priest 6.6
Priest
Horror, Adventure 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Ugly Betty 7.1
Ugly Betty
Drama, Comedy 2006, USA
The O.C. 7.6
The O.C.
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2003, USA
Hollywood Homicide 5.9
Hollywood Homicide
Action, Drama, Comedy, Crime 2003, USA
