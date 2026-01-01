Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Date of Birth
6 May 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Tangled Ever After
(2012)
7.6
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection
(2015)
7.6
Hot in Cleveland
(2010)
Filmography
6
Actor
13
6.1
The Assassin
Drama, Action, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7.1
Dynasty
Drama, Family, Romantic
2017, USA
7.6
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2015, USA
6.6
Dominion
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2014, USA
4.7
Grace: The Possession
Grace
Horror, Thriller
2014, USA / Canada
7.9
Tangled Ever After
Tangled Ever After
Children's, Animation, Short, Family
2012, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Thriller, Horror
2011, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
4.1
Doomsday Prophecy
Doomsday Prophecy
Sci-Fi
2011, Canada
7.6
Hot in Cleveland
Comedy
2010, USA
6.6
Priest
Priest
Horror, Adventure
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Ugly Betty
Drama, Comedy
2006, USA
7.6
The O.C.
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2003, USA
5.9
Hollywood Homicide
Hollywood Homicide
Action, Drama, Comedy, Crime
2003, USA
