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Poster of The Russian Specialist
5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Russian Specialist
5.5

The Russian Specialist

, 2005
The Mechanik
Germany, USA / Action / 18+
Poster of The Russian Specialist
5.5

Cast

Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren
Nikolai Cherenko
Ben Cross
Ben Cross
William Burton
Ivan Petrushinov
Aleksandr 'Sasha' Popov
Raicho Vasilev
Achmed
Assen Blatechki
Yuri
Olivia Lee
Julia Abramoff
Anthony Arguirov
Serie
Valeri Yordanov
Alexi
Dejan Angelov
Pavel
Ivaylo Geraskov
Leo
Director Dolph Lundgren
Writer Bryan Edward Hill, Dolph Lundgren
Composer Elia Cmiral
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 3 June 2006
World premiere 3 October 2005
Release date
3 October 2005 Russia 16+
2 November 2005 Germany
3 October 2005 Kazakhstan
2 November 2005 USA
3 October 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Production Millennium Films, Millennium Films, Höger Human Service Medien & Personal GmbH
Also known as
The Mechanik, The Russian Specialist, Confronto Final, The Controller, Controller, Deň odplaty, Inkvizitor, Keleti bosszú, Krvavé zúčtovanie, Le spécialiste Russe, Le vengeur, Mechanik: Czas zemsty, Mehaničar, Mekanik - O Mecânico, Red Revenger, Vânătoarea de mafioţi, Vendetta: Venganza Implacable, Vene spetsialist, Venganza roja, Vînatoarea de mafioti, Механик, Механикът, Механік, ドルフ・ラングレン in レッド・リベンジャー, 特務大反擊

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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