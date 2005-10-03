ProductionMillennium Films, Millennium Films, Höger Human Service Medien & Personal GmbH
Also known as
The Mechanik, The Russian Specialist, Confronto Final, The Controller, Controller, Deň odplaty, Inkvizitor, Keleti bosszú, Krvavé zúčtovanie, Le spécialiste Russe, Le vengeur, Mechanik: Czas zemsty, Mehaničar, Mekanik - O Mecânico, Red Revenger, Vânătoarea de mafioţi, Vendetta: Venganza Implacable, Vene spetsialist, Venganza roja, Vînatoarea de mafioti, Механик, Механикът, Механік, ドルフ・ラングレン in レッド・リベンジャー, 特務大反擊
Film rating
5.5
Rate12 votes
5.5IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
NatalyaMen know how to kill, women how to survive.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.