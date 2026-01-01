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About
Filmography
Ella Rae Peck
Ella Rae Peck
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ella Rae Peck
Ella Rae Peck
Ella Rae Peck
Date of Birth
8 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.1
The Looming Tower
(2018)
7.7
The Sinner
(2017)
7.4
Believe
(2014)
Filmography
7.3
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Drama, Crime, History,
2025, USA
5.6
Blackout
Blackout
Horror
2023, USA
5.1
Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa
Drama
2019, USA
6.8
God Friended Me
Drama, Family, Detective
2018, USA
8.1
The Looming Tower
Drama, Action, War,
2018, USA
7.7
The Sinner
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
5.4
Long Nights Short Mornings
Long Nights Short Mornings
Romantic
2016, USA
7.4
Believe
Drama, Action, Fantasy
2014, USA
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