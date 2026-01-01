Menu
The Father Awards

Awards and nominations of The Father 2020

Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
 Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
