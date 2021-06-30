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5.7
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Family Swap / Le sens de la famille
5.7
Family Swap / Le sens de la famille
, 2020
Family Swap / Le sens de la famille
France / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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5.7
Family Swap / Le sens de la famille
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Cast
Alexandra Lamy
Sophie
Franck Dubosc
Alain
Gil Alma
Christiane Millet
Mamie Thérèse
Rose de Kervenoaël
Chacha
Mathilde Roehrich
Valentine
Nils Othenin-Girard
Léo
Artus
Christophe
Jackie Berroyer
Roger
Christophe Canard
Titi
Michaël Vander-Meiren
Jean-Phi
Director
Jean-Patrick Benes
Writer
Allan Mauduit
,
Jean-Patrick Benes
,
Martin Douaire
,
Thibault Valetoux
Composer
Christophe Julien
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
29 October 2021
World premiere
30 June 2021
Release date
23 September 2021
Russia
Капелла Фильм
18+
3 September 2021
Canada
9 September 2021
Czechia
30 June 2021
France
30 December 2021
Hungary
16
10 September 2021
Spain
23 September 2021
Ukraine
25 February 2022
Viet Nam
Budget
€10,030,000
Worldwide Gross
$5,191,523
Production
Karé Productions, Gaumont, M6 Films
Also known as
Le sens de la famille, Family Swap, ¿Quién es quién?, Bố Là Con Gái Mẹ Tôi, Családi testcsere, Indovina chi?, Rodinu si nevybereš, Rodzinna zamiana ciał, Uma Família de Doidos, Махнемось тілами, Махнемся телами, Quien es Quien?, או לה לה, 變身好家在
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Film rating
5.7
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19
votes
6
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Updated 25 June 2026
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Family Swap / Le sens de la famille
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Family Swap / Le sens de la famille
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