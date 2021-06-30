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Poster of Family Swap / Le sens de la famille
5.7
Family Swap / Le sens de la famille - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Family Swap / Le sens de la famille
5.7

Family Swap / Le sens de la famille

, 2020
Family Swap / Le sens de la famille
France / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Family Swap / Le sens de la famille
5.7
Family Swap / Le sens de la famille - Dubbed trailer
Family Swap / Le sens de la famille  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Alexandra Lamy
Alexandra Lamy
Sophie
Franck Dubosc
Franck Dubosc
Alain
Gil Alma
Gil Alma
Christiane Millet
Christiane Millet
Mamie Thérèse
Rose de Kervenoaël
Chacha
Mathilde Roehrich
Valentine
Nils Othenin-Girard
Léo
Artus
Artus
Christophe
Jackie Berroyer
Jackie Berroyer
Roger
Christophe Canard
Christophe Canard
Titi
Michaël Vander-Meiren
Jean-Phi
Director Jean-Patrick Benes
Writer Allan Mauduit, Jean-Patrick Benes, Martin Douaire, Thibault Valetoux
Composer Christophe Julien
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 29 October 2021
World premiere 30 June 2021
Release date
23 September 2021 Russia Капелла Фильм 18+
3 September 2021 Canada
9 September 2021 Czechia
30 June 2021 France
30 December 2021 Hungary 16
10 September 2021 Spain
23 September 2021 Ukraine
25 February 2022 Viet Nam
Budget €10,030,000
Worldwide Gross $5,191,523
Production Karé Productions, Gaumont, M6 Films
Also known as
Le sens de la famille, Family Swap, ¿Quién es quién?, Bố Là Con Gái Mẹ Tôi, Családi testcsere, Indovina chi?, Rodinu si nevybereš, Rodzinna zamiana ciał, Uma Família de Doidos, Махнемось тілами, Махнемся телами, Quien es Quien?, או לה לה, 變身好家在

Film rating

5.7
Rate 19 votes
6 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 25 June 2026

Film Trailers

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Family Swap / Le sens de la famille - Dubbed trailer
Family Swap / Le sens de la famille Dubbed trailer
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soundtrack Family Swap / Le sens de la famille
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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