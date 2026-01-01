Menu
Awards and nominations of Nightmare Alley 2021

Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
